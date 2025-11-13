Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on Commercial vs. Consumer Purchases

The Supreme Court ruled that purchases for profit generation do not classify the buyer as a consumer, restricting access to remedies under the Consumer Protection Act. The ruling stemmed from an appeal by Poly Medicure Ltd, dismissed for seeking commercial gains from a software purchase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:00 IST
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has clarified that entities purchasing goods or services with the intent of generating profit cannot seek recourse under the Consumer Protection Act. The decision was delivered by Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, resolving an appeal in favor of business interests over consumer rights.

The case brought before the court involved Poly Medicure Ltd, which sought to classify a software purchase as a consumer transaction. The company argued this point after experiencing alleged deficiencies in a software product purchased to streamline business operations. The courts, however, concluded that the purpose behind the purchase was commercial in nature.

This verdict reaffirms that transactions intending to achieve profitability fall outside the consumer purview, emphasizing the distinction between personal consumer purchases and those meant to enhance business profits. The ruling aligns with previous decisions from state and national consumer commissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

