Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on Commercial vs. Consumer Purchases

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has clarified that entities purchasing goods or services with the intent of generating profit cannot seek recourse under the Consumer Protection Act. The decision was delivered by Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, resolving an appeal in favor of business interests over consumer rights.

The case brought before the court involved Poly Medicure Ltd, which sought to classify a software purchase as a consumer transaction. The company argued this point after experiencing alleged deficiencies in a software product purchased to streamline business operations. The courts, however, concluded that the purpose behind the purchase was commercial in nature.

This verdict reaffirms that transactions intending to achieve profitability fall outside the consumer purview, emphasizing the distinction between personal consumer purchases and those meant to enhance business profits. The ruling aligns with previous decisions from state and national consumer commissions.

