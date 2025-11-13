International Call Center Scam Uncovered: 33 Arrested in Belagavi

In a major breakthrough, police have dismantled a call centre in Belagavi accused of scamming international victims. Acting on intelligence from the Internal Security Division, Bengaluru, officials arrested 33 individuals linked to the fraudulent operation.

The call centre allegedly impersonated American citizens using VoIP technologies, deceiving victims through well-rehearsed scripts. During the raid, police confiscated 37 laptops and an equal number of mobile phones.

The operation's architects hail from different Indian states and Nepal, with the mastermind located in Gujarat. Legal action is being pursued under various IT and telecommunication laws, with efforts underway to trace additional culprits and connect with U.S. victims through Interpol.