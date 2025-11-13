Left Menu

International Call Center Scam Uncovered: 33 Arrested in Belagavi

A call centre in Belagavi was raided for defrauding international victims, resulting in 33 arrests. The scam targeted U.S. citizens using VoIP software. Police seized laptops and phones, and are tracing the masterminds. Legal actions under the IT Act and other laws are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:08 IST
In a major breakthrough, police have dismantled a call centre in Belagavi accused of scamming international victims. Acting on intelligence from the Internal Security Division, Bengaluru, officials arrested 33 individuals linked to the fraudulent operation.

The call centre allegedly impersonated American citizens using VoIP technologies, deceiving victims through well-rehearsed scripts. During the raid, police confiscated 37 laptops and an equal number of mobile phones.

The operation's architects hail from different Indian states and Nepal, with the mastermind located in Gujarat. Legal action is being pursued under various IT and telecommunication laws, with efforts underway to trace additional culprits and connect with U.S. victims through Interpol.

