Left Menu

Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Sand Mining in Nanded

Maharashtra's Nanded district has intensified its crackdown on illegal sand excavation by destroying equipment worth around Rs 24 lakh. Four dredging machines and 20 rafts used in these activities were demolished with explosives. Authorities warn of stricter actions and possible criminal charges against offenders going forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:20 IST
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Sand Mining in Nanded
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district has launched an aggressive crackdown on illegal sand excavation, leading to the destruction of expensive equipment involved in such illicit activities, an official announced on Thursday.

Authorities destroyed four dredging machines used for extracting sand from riverbeds with gelatin explosives, while 20 rafts used in sand transportation were set ablaze. The combined value of destroyed property stands at approximately Rs 24 lakh, according to an official statement.

A revenue department patrol team intercepted the illegal operations in the Wahegaon area, where the machines were actively used for sand mining. Tehsil Officer Sanjay Warkad issued a stern warning that the administration will continue to escalate actions against those involved. Proceedings, including charges under the MPDA Act, will be considered for offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives as Container Truck Loses Control

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives as Container Truck Loses Control

 India
2
Exercise Trishul: Setting New Benchmarks in Joint Military Operations

Exercise Trishul: Setting New Benchmarks in Joint Military Operations

 India
3
Algeria Emerges as Key Route in Surging EU Migrant Arrivals

Algeria Emerges as Key Route in Surging EU Migrant Arrivals

 Global
4
Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025