Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Sand Mining in Nanded

The administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district has launched an aggressive crackdown on illegal sand excavation, leading to the destruction of expensive equipment involved in such illicit activities, an official announced on Thursday.

Authorities destroyed four dredging machines used for extracting sand from riverbeds with gelatin explosives, while 20 rafts used in sand transportation were set ablaze. The combined value of destroyed property stands at approximately Rs 24 lakh, according to an official statement.

A revenue department patrol team intercepted the illegal operations in the Wahegaon area, where the machines were actively used for sand mining. Tehsil Officer Sanjay Warkad issued a stern warning that the administration will continue to escalate actions against those involved. Proceedings, including charges under the MPDA Act, will be considered for offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)