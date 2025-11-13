Left Menu

Amphex 2025: A Tri-Service Display of Military Might and Synergy

Amphex 2025 was a powerful demonstration of India's military prowess, showcasing the Army, Navy, and Air Force's ability to work in unison. The exercise featured synchronized operations across domains, testing new weaponry and procedures to address future threats. It highlighted interoperability and the integration of indigenous systems.

Porbandar | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:42 IST
  • India

In a significant display of military might and coordination, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force conducted an amphibious exercise named Amphex 2025 off the Saurashtra Coast. The showcase of strength featured beach landings, air power displays, and naval dominance, marking the culmination of the comprehensive Exercise Trishul.

Top military officials praised the exercise for setting new bars in joint operations, technology integration, and weaponry refinement. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor highlighted the strategic achievements, underscoring readiness for future challenges.

Amphex 2025 emphasized interoperability and synchronization across military services. It also spotlighted the effective use of indigenous systems and cyber warfare tactics, encapsulating India's commitment to military-civil fusion and national security enhancement.

