Amphex 2025: A Tri-Service Display of Military Might and Synergy

In a significant display of military might and coordination, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force conducted an amphibious exercise named Amphex 2025 off the Saurashtra Coast. The showcase of strength featured beach landings, air power displays, and naval dominance, marking the culmination of the comprehensive Exercise Trishul.

Top military officials praised the exercise for setting new bars in joint operations, technology integration, and weaponry refinement. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor highlighted the strategic achievements, underscoring readiness for future challenges.

Amphex 2025 emphasized interoperability and synchronization across military services. It also spotlighted the effective use of indigenous systems and cyber warfare tactics, encapsulating India's commitment to military-civil fusion and national security enhancement.

