Pakistan's Historic Army Act Amendment: New Era for Defense Forces

Pakistan's National Assembly amended the army law to appoint Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir as the country's first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). The changes align military laws with the 27th Constitutional Amendment approved by President Zardari, shifting power dynamics within the armed forces.

Islamabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:06 IST
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

The National Assembly of Pakistan has passed a significant amendment to the army law, paving the way for the appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir as the nation's inaugural Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). This landmark decision aligns military legislation with the recent 27th Constitutional Amendment, endorsed by President Asif Ali Zardari.

Following the introduction of this bill by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified that these amendments are not entirely new laws but modifications to existing ones. The revision stipulates that the current Chief of Army Staff will concurrently hold the CDF position for a tenure of five years.

In addition, several provisions have been revised in the Navy and Air Force Acts. General Munir's recent promotion to Field Marshal comes after historical precedence set in the 1960s and marks a new chapter as he assumes the CDF role upon the issuance of a new notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

