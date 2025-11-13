Crackdown on Gang Syndicate: Punjab Police Nab Dangerous Accomplices
Punjab Police apprehended two associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang in Batala. Two foreign-made pistols were seized from Vijay Masih and Malkit Singh, both with criminal backgrounds. The operation included an exchange of fire, and investigations continue to dismantle the gang's network.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, Punjab Police detained two associates of the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang in Batala, as confirmed by top officials on Thursday.
The arrests led to the recovery of two foreign-made pistols with live ammunition. The accused, Vijay Masih and Malkit Singh, were allegedly instructed by gangster Amrit Dalaam to execute target killings, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
The operation saw Malkit Singh attempt to evade capture and engage in a shootout with law enforcement. Amidst the exchange, Singh sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized. This crackdown aims to expose and dismantle the gang's extensive network.
(With inputs from agencies.)