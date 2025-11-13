Cabinet Confirms South Africa Fully Prepared to Host 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit

The South African Cabinet has reaffirmed its full confidence in the country’s readiness to host a successful and secure G20 Leaders’ Summit later this month. The assurance was delivered by Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a media briefing on the outcomes of the latest Cabinet meeting.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit—one of the most high-profile global events South Africa has ever hosted—will take place from 22 to 23 November 2025 at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

A Year of Seamless Preparations: 130 Meetings, No Incidents

Minister Ntshavheni highlighted that since assuming the G20 Presidency in November 2024, South Africa has successfully hosted 130 preparatory meetings, all of which concluded incident-free.

These preparatory sessions, held across all nine provinces, offered South Africa an opportunity to:

Showcase its diverse landscapes,

Promote tourism,

Highlight regional economic strengths,

Demonstrate its institutional capacity to host complex global engagements.

“All provinces hosted a G20 preparatory event of one form or the other,” Ntshavheni noted, underscoring the inclusive approach adopted by the Presidency throughout the G20 term.

Security Readiness: Comprehensive Measures in Place

Providing further assurance, Minister Ntshavheni confirmed that law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to secure the Leaders’ Summit and the accompanying Social Summit.

Key components of the security plan include:

An integrated, multi-agency security command structure

Intelligence-driven risk assessments

Enhanced border, aviation, and transport security

Crowd management and emergency response systems

Visible policing throughout the Nasrec precinct

“Comprehensive safety and security plans… are being managed and coordinated by the relevant security structures,” she said.

To maintain transparency and public confidence, a G20 State of Readiness media briefing is scheduled for Sunday, 16 November 2025, where security milestones, logistical progress, and operational details will be shared with citizens and global stakeholders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will also conduct a walkabout at the Nasrec precinct, demonstrating leadership engagement and final oversight before the summit begins.

African Union Backs South Africa’s G20 Leadership

With the summit just days away, South Africa has received strong regional support, most notably from the African Union (AU). In a public statement, the AU described South Africa’s G20 Presidency as a “milestone reflecting the country’s growing role in global governance.”

The AU highlighted several key achievements of South Africa’s Presidency:

Championing the priorities of the Global South

Advancing sustainable development

Strengthening inclusive global governance frameworks

Setting a constructive agenda for Africa within G20 platforms

Moreover, the AU commended South Africa’s constitutional principles and democratic values:

“South Africa is a vibrant democracy that upholds equality, human rights, and the rule of law,” the AU affirmed. It further encouraged international partners to engage with South Africa and Africa “on the basis of mutual respect, truth, and constructive cooperation.”

The AU’s endorsement reinforces the summit’s significance as a platform for Africa to influence global economic debates—particularly in areas like climate finance, debt relief, industrialisation, digital inclusion, and development reform.

A Defining Moment for South Africa and Africa

South Africa’s stewardship of the G20 is widely regarded as a moment of continental pride, marking the first time an African nation has led the influential forum. The upcoming Leaders’ Summit is expected to convene the heads of the world’s largest economies, multilateral institutions, and invited African partners.

The 2025 Summit at Nasrec will center around:

Global economic stability

Reform of international financial institutions

Food and energy security

Sustainable development transitions

Global South priorities, including digital transformation and climate adaptation

Confidence, Readiness, and Continental Unity

As the countdown to the summit continues, Cabinet’s message is clear: South Africa is ready—logistically, strategically, and politically.

The country stands prepared to welcome the world’s leaders, shape global economic conversations, and demonstrate Africa’s capacity to lead on the international stage.