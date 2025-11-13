Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered action against 19 executive engineers for mishandling complaints on the 'Mhari Sadak App'. Saini emphasizes addressing road issues effectively and warns of strict measures for non-compliance, highlighting the need for transparency and public safety.
In a decisive move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has initiated departmental action against 19 executive engineers from various state departments. The engineers, including those from the PWD, HSAMB, and other bodies, are accused of improperly closing citizen complaints filed via the 'Mhari Sadak App'.
The 'Mhari Sadak App' is designed for citizens to report road-related issues such as potholes and waterlogging. However, the mishandling of these reports led to a stern response from Saini, who emphasized the importance of actual resolution over bureaucratic closure. He directed stringent measures against non-compliant contractors as well.
The chief minister underscored the necessity of timely and effective grievance redressal and called for improved public awareness and usage of the app. He also mandated the installation of safety measures like white stripes and signboards on roads, aiming for better road management and public safety.
