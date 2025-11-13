IMF's Mission in Ukraine: Crucial Anti-Corruption Move Amidst New Loan Talks

The International Monetary Fund is set to dispatch a team to Ukraine as part of a critical mission to discuss the country's financial needs and a prospective new lending program. This move, announced by IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack, underscores Ukraine's ongoing need for anti-corruption efforts amid its challenging circumstances.

Ukraine is embroiled in a $100 million corruption scandal, leading to the suspension of two cabinet ministers. In response, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has initiated an audit of all state-owned companies. Meanwhile, anti-corruption authorities have detained five people linked to the scandal.

Ukraine seeks a new four-year IMF lending program, with discussions now focusing on macroeconomic stability, debt sustainability, and the need for robust anti-corruption reforms. As Ukraine remains engaged in conflict, external assurances from Western countries are pivotal for securing IMF support.

(With inputs from agencies.)