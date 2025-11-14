Left Menu

U.S. Challenges Workers' Rights at Mexican Auto Plant Under USMCA

The U.S. has requested a review of ThyssenKrupp's automotive parts plant in Mexico for alleged denial of workers' rights under USMCA. The complaint centers on workers' freedom of association and collective bargaining rights, leading to a halt in product liquidation from the facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 00:56 IST
The United States has initiated a probe concerning alleged violations of workers' rights at ThyssenKrupp's automotive part manufacturing plant located in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. This request for review is under the regulations of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), according to a statement from the office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Thursday.

The primary allegations involve the denial of their rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining to workers at the ThyssenKrupp facility. In response to these serious accusations, the U.S. has suspended the liquidation of unliquidated entries of goods originating from the factory, as indicated by an official statement from the USTR's office.

This move by the U.S. underscores its commitment to enforcing labor rights within trade agreements, ensuring that partner nations uphold worker welfare as stipulated by the terms of USMCA.

