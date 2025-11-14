U.S. Challenges Workers' Rights at Mexican Auto Plant Under USMCA

The United States has initiated a probe concerning alleged violations of workers' rights at ThyssenKrupp's automotive part manufacturing plant located in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. This request for review is under the regulations of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), according to a statement from the office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Thursday.

The primary allegations involve the denial of their rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining to workers at the ThyssenKrupp facility. In response to these serious accusations, the U.S. has suspended the liquidation of unliquidated entries of goods originating from the factory, as indicated by an official statement from the USTR's office.

This move by the U.S. underscores its commitment to enforcing labor rights within trade agreements, ensuring that partner nations uphold worker welfare as stipulated by the terms of USMCA.

(With inputs from agencies.)