U.S. Designates European Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists

The United States escalated its efforts against leftist extremism on Thursday, identifying four European entities as global terrorist organizations. These groups, located in Germany, Italy, and Greece, were accused of ties to violent Antifa activities.

The announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio comes amid efforts to inhibit political violence attributed to anarchist and Marxist ideologies. This move is part of a broader strategy to halt funding and resources to these organizations.

Despite criticism, the move is seen as a continuation of former President Donald Trump's aggressive stance against groups perceived to incite violence against conservative ideologies and American interests.

