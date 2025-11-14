Left Menu

British Billionaire Joe Lewis Pardoned by Trump After Guilty Plea

Joe Lewis, the British billionaire and former insider trading convict, received a presidential pardon by Donald Trump. Lewis, 88, sought clemency for health reasons and to visit family. He was previously fined $5 million and ordered to pay $50 million in penalties, yet spared prison time due to his health.

In a significant turn of events, British billionaire Joe Lewis has been granted a presidential pardon by former President Donald Trump. Lewis, who once owned the prominent Tottenham Hotspur soccer club through his family trust, received the pardon more than a year after paying a $5 million fine for insider trading and conspiracy charges in New York.

According to White House sources who preferred to remain anonymous, Lewis sought the pardon to facilitate medical treatment in the United States and to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In January 2024, Lewis had pleaded guilty, acknowledging that sharing sensitive corporate information with friends, employees, and romantic interests was unethical.

Having waived operational control of Tottenham Hotspur in 2022, Lewis continues to influence a vast business empire with interests in various sectors. His Tavistock Group owns over 200 companies globally while his extensive art collection features masterpieces by Picasso and Matisse. Despite his legal troubles, Lewis's lifetime of contributions and failing health played a role in the decision to grant him clemency.

