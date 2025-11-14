Left Menu

Syria Reopens London Embassy Amid Diplomatic Re-engagement

Syria's foreign minister reopened the embassy in London, marking a significant step in Syria's international reintegration post-Assad. The visit highlights strengthened UK-Syrian ties. Despite concerns over sectarian clashes and minority rights, Syria's government asserts efforts to stabilize and recruit diverse local police forces.

Syria's foreign minister marked a pivotal moment in international diplomacy by officially reopening the Syrian Embassy in London. This moves Syria closer to reintegration into the global community following President Bashar Assad's removal from power.

The visit to the United Kingdom by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani followed an unprecedented visit by interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa to Washington, the first such visit since 1946. During a discussion at Chatham House, al-Shibani labeled his meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper as fruitful, emphasizing that Syria and Britain are not starting afresh but are instead deepening their relationship.

While Syria has garnered global backing following Assad's regime, al-Sharaa's history as an Islamist militant raised initial hesitations. However, the UK quickly lifted sanctions and supported Syria in challenging international issues, showcasing a progressive stance. Despite recent sectarian violence involving Sunni, Alawite, and Druze communities, al-Shibani assured that efforts are underway to stabilize affected regions and integrate Alawites into local police forces.

