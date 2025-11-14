Left Menu

Russian Ship Sighting Stirs U.S. Maritime Security Efforts

The U.S. Coast Guard detected a Russian military ship near Oahu, close to U.S. waters, prompting immediate surveillance. A Coast Guard aircraft and cutter monitored the vessel to ensure U.S. maritime security. According to international law, foreign military ships can operate outside territorial seas.

14-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Coast Guard has reported spotting a Russian military ship on October 29, positioned around 15 miles south of Oahu and close to U.S. territorial waters. This information was released in a statement on Thursday.

The Coast Guard aircraft and cutter swiftly responded to the presence of the Russian Federation Navy Auxiliary General Intelligence ship, Kareliya, to maintain maritime security for U.S. vessels in the vicinity and bolster homeland defense efforts. Officials reaffirmed that under international law, foreign military ships are permitted to transit and operate beyond a nation's territorial seas, which extend up to 12 nautical miles from the coast.

The Russian embassy in Washington has yet to comment on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

