Russian Ship Sighting Stirs U.S. Maritime Security Efforts

The United States Coast Guard has reported spotting a Russian military ship on October 29, positioned around 15 miles south of Oahu and close to U.S. territorial waters. This information was released in a statement on Thursday.

The Coast Guard aircraft and cutter swiftly responded to the presence of the Russian Federation Navy Auxiliary General Intelligence ship, Kareliya, to maintain maritime security for U.S. vessels in the vicinity and bolster homeland defense efforts. Officials reaffirmed that under international law, foreign military ships are permitted to transit and operate beyond a nation's territorial seas, which extend up to 12 nautical miles from the coast.

The Russian embassy in Washington has yet to comment on the situation.

