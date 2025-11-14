Explosive End: Demolition Tied to Delhi Blast Suspect
Dr Umar Nabi's home in Pulwama was demolished by security forces after he was identified as the driver of the explosive-laden car in the Delhi blast. DNA evidence linked him to the scene, which killed 13 people. Known as an accomplished professional, Umar reportedly became radicalized over two years.
Updated: 14-11-2025 07:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 07:40 IST
Security forces have demolished the house of Dr Umar Nabi in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, after identifying him as the driver of a car packed with explosives involved in a blast in Delhi.
The demolition took place overnight on Thursday, following investigations that confirmed Dr Umar's presence at the blast site via DNA matching.
Once regarded as an achiever in his professional field, Dr Umar had allegedly become radicalized and was active in extremist social media groups, authorities report.
