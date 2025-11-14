Explosive End: Demolition Tied to Delhi Blast Suspect

Security forces have demolished the house of Dr Umar Nabi in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, after identifying him as the driver of a car packed with explosives involved in a blast in Delhi.

The demolition took place overnight on Thursday, following investigations that confirmed Dr Umar's presence at the blast site via DNA matching.

Once regarded as an achiever in his professional field, Dr Umar had allegedly become radicalized and was active in extremist social media groups, authorities report.