Karnataka Budget Criticized as 'Financial and Intellectual Bankruptcy' by BJP Leader

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra criticizes the 2026-27 Karnataka Budget, calling it a failure in addressing public expectations and accusing the government of financial mismanagement. He highlighted unfulfilled claims about infrastructure and employment, and questioned the state's portrayal of tax contributions to the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:20 IST
State BJP President B Y Vijayendra has sharply criticized the 2026-27 Karnataka Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, labeling it as a clear indication of the government's ''financial and intellectual bankruptcy.'' He made these remarks during a lively debate in the Legislative Assembly, emphasizing the perceived shortcomings of the budget.

Vijayendra argued that despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political experience, the budget failed to address the pressing challenges faced by the state, such as infrastructure development and employment. He questioned the accuracy of claims regarding road construction and job creation, suggesting they were exaggerated.

The BJP leader also scrutinized the state's portrayal of its tax contributions to the central government, pointing out that not all taxes generated within Karnataka should be attributed solely to the state due to the presence of major companies with nationwide operations. He called for a more comprehensive consideration of central government expenditures when discussing tax returns.

