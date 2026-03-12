The Strategic Pivot: Banking on the Asian-Middle Eastern Corridor Amidst Conflict

Global banking giants HSBC and Standard Chartered find themselves at a crossroads as tensions escalate in the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The geopolitical conflict has disrupted operations, leading to branch closures and affecting strategic growth plans rooted in the Asia-Middle East trade corridor.

Despite holding relatively minor asset percentages in the region, these banks recognize the strategic importance of financial hubs like Dubai and Riyadh. Recent market reactions saw HSBC's shares fall by over 6%, while Standard Chartered experienced an 11.4% drop, underscoring the conflict's impact on European lenders.

Nonetheless, HSBC and Standard Chartered remain optimistic, believing in the region's long-term prospects. Amidst growing trade volumes between China and the Middle East, the conflict threatens inter-regional business yet also creates a demand for services such as foreign exchange, potentially benefiting the banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)