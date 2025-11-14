Left Menu

Inmate Assault Shocks High Security Prison

A prison officer suffered serious injuries after being stabbed by two inmates at the High Security Prison in Viyyoor. Inmates Azaruddin and Manoj attacked Abhinav with sharpened tiles and keys. A case has been registered, and the officer's condition is stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:25 IST
A prison officer sustained severe injuries after a violent attack by two inmates at the High Security Prison in Viyyoor. The incident took place when Assistant Prison Officer Abhinav requested inmates Azaruddin and Manoj to return to their cells.

The altercation escalated when Azaruddin, armed with a sharpened tile, stabbed Abhinav, causing multiple injuries. The duo also assaulted another inmate, Rejikumar, who attempted to intervene. Prompt action from other prison officials helped subdue the attackers.

The police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The injured officer's condition is currently stable, while the formal arrest and remand proceedings for the assailants are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

