NIA Cracks Down on Organ Trafficking with Mastermind's Arrest

The National Investigation Agency has apprehended Madhu Jayakumar, the key figure in an Iranian organ trafficking case. After arriving from Iran, Madhu was arrested and later presented before the Kochi court. The investigation unveiled a scheme luring financially vulnerable individuals into illegal organ donation operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:57 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a significant step in dismantling an organ trafficking ring, with the arrest of its alleged mastermind, Madhu Jayakumar. The Ernakulam native was detained upon his arrival from Iran on November 8, according to informed sources.

On November 12, following a petition from the NIA, Madhu was produced before a court in Kochi, where he was remanded to NIA custody until November 19. Ongoing interrogations are being conducted at the agency's Kochi office.

The case, initially surfaced on May 18, 2024, when immigration officials at Kochi airport intercepted a young suspect believed to be linked to the network. The operation, later transferred to the NIA, discovered the accused were targeting financially distressed individuals, promising legal organ donation opportunities in Iran, while facilitating illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

