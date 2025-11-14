AIADMK Raises Concerns Over DMK's Intervention in Tamil Nadu SIR
AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar accuses the ruling DMK of interference in Tamil Nadu's Special Intensive Revision. He claims partisanship among officials and irregular distribution of forms by DMK members. Jayakumar plans to submit a memorandum to the Election Commission of India over these alleged irregularities.
AIADMK senior leader and former state minister D Jayakumar has accused the ruling DMK of encouraging party members to interfere in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu.
According to Jayakumar, booth level officers in certain areas failed to clarify details required from the electorate while delivering forms to households. He alleged that DMK partisanship among officials has disrupted a smooth SIR process, with party members distributing forms instead of the assigned BLOs.
Jayakumar further noted an unusual increase in the number of forms issued in the Sholinganallur constituency, suggesting that BLOs were not responsible for their distribution. Addressing reporters on November 13, he announced plans to present a memorandum to the Election Commission of India, citing 'irregularities and intervention.'
