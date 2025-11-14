Left Menu

Empowering Privacy: Unveiling the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025

The newly released Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025 aim to empower citizens by regulating data privacy. Implemented in phases, they offer mechanisms to prevent data misuse and establish penalties for breaches, balancing protections for individual privacy and operational flexibility for small businesses and start-ups.

  India

The government has unveiled the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025, a crucial framework for citizen data privacy unveiled on Friday. The phased implementation over 12-18 months underscores a landmark step towards safeguarding personal data.

Aimed at empowering citizens, the rules offer the ability to control personal data and protect against unauthorized access. Initial implementations will curb spam and enhance privacy through digital platforms.

Highlights include setup of a Data Protection Board to impose penalties, with provisions balancing privacy rights and operational exemptions for small entities. This regulatory advance arrives post the 2017 Supreme Court ruling affirming privacy as a Fundamental Right.

