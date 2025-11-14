Left Menu

Tech Titans Rally Behind GAIN AI Act to Regulate Chip Exports

Amazon and Microsoft back the GAIN AI Act, a legislation restricting Nvidia's chip exports to China. The Act mandates AI chipmakers to prioritize domestic orders before foreign ones. Despite the support from major companies, the Act's impact is seen as limited due to existing export regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:43 IST
Tech Titans Rally Behind GAIN AI Act to Regulate Chip Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global tech giants Amazon and Microsoft have thrown their support behind the GAIN AI Act, a proposed legislation aimed at restricting chipmaker Nvidia's ability to export chips to China, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The GAIN AI Act, short for Guaranteeing Access and Innovation for National Artificial Intelligence, is part of the National Defense Authorization Act. It requires AI chipmakers to prioritize fulfilling domestic orders for advanced processors before catering to international demands. The Act has also garnered support from AI startup Anthropic.

While Microsoft has publicly endorsed the Act, insiders claim Amazon's cloud division quietly expressed their approval to key Senate staffers. The proposed legislation underscores Washington's strategic intentions to prioritize American interests amid concerns over China's potential misuse of advanced AI technologies for military enhancement.

TRENDING

1
Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Over UK Tax Plans

Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Over UK Tax Plans

 United Kingdom
2
Bihar's Resounding Verdict: The Truth Behind the Election Trends

Bihar's Resounding Verdict: The Truth Behind the Election Trends

 India
3
NDA Set for Historic Victory in Bihar Amid Renewed Faith in Leadership

NDA Set for Historic Victory in Bihar Amid Renewed Faith in Leadership

 India
4
Revolutionizing Travel: India's High-Speed Rail Leap

Revolutionizing Travel: India's High-Speed Rail Leap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025