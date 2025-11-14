Local Journalist Survives Alleged SUV Attack in Lucknow

Lucknow Police have filed a case against several unidentified individuals accused of attacking a local journalist, according to an official report on Friday.

Journalist Mukesh Dwivedi lodged a complaint stating that while driving with his friend Himanshu Rawat, their SUV was targeted by two other SUVs and a car, leading to a tense chase. Dwivedi took refuge on his land and summoned assistance, but the pursuing vehicles continued to threaten him verbally.

Claims were made that shots were fired during the confrontation, although police have contested this. The case involves charges of attempted murder, rioting, armed confrontation, and criminal intimidation. Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made yet, as authorities delve into potential personal motives.