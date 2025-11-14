Left Menu

Local Journalist Survives Alleged SUV Attack in Lucknow

A case has been registered against unidentified individuals for allegedly attacking journalist Mukesh Dwivedi in Lucknow. Dwivedi reported being targeted by vehicles while driving with a friend, leading to threats and alleged gunfire. Police denied the shooting, labeling it a possible personal dispute. The investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 14-11-2025 12:46 IST
Lucknow Police have filed a case against several unidentified individuals accused of attacking a local journalist, according to an official report on Friday.

Journalist Mukesh Dwivedi lodged a complaint stating that while driving with his friend Himanshu Rawat, their SUV was targeted by two other SUVs and a car, leading to a tense chase. Dwivedi took refuge on his land and summoned assistance, but the pursuing vehicles continued to threaten him verbally.

Claims were made that shots were fired during the confrontation, although police have contested this. The case involves charges of attempted murder, rioting, armed confrontation, and criminal intimidation. Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made yet, as authorities delve into potential personal motives.

