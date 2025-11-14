Left Menu

Operation Endgame: Cybercrime Infrastructure Dismantled in Europol Crackdown

Greece arrested a 38-year-old alleged cybercriminal as part of Europol's crackdown on global malware operations. Europol dismantled infrastructure infecting hundreds of thousands of computers and seized over 1,000 servers. The suspect, implicated in creating and selling VenomRAT, was found with substantial evidence linked to widespread cybercriminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:53 IST
A significant crackdown on international cybercrime led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man in Greece. This development comes as part of Europol's ongoing operation targeting malware networks like Rhadamanthys, VenomRAT, and Elysium.

The operation has reportedly dismantled infrastructure affecting hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide, seizing millions of stolen credentials. Authorities reclaimed control over 1,025 servers and seized 20 domains linked to these operations, with many victims unaware their systems were compromised.

The arrested individual, an Albanian national living in Athens, is suspected of developing and distributing VenomRAT since 2020. Found with significant evidence, including digital wallets and malware source code, he faces serious accusations of infiltrating crypto wallets worth potentially millions of euros. Coordinated efforts by French and U.S. authorities are enhancing the investigation.

