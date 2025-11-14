Left Menu

Tragedy in Dhanbad: Two Children Drown in Well

In Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, two young cousins, Pallavi Soren and Mandeep Hembram, tragically drowned in a village well. Authorities recovered their bodies and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, classified as an unnatural death case.

Updated: 14-11-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:04 IST

  India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, two young children lost their lives after drowning in a well, according to police reports issued on Friday.

The bodies were discovered in the well located in Elakend village under the jurisdiction of the Kalubathan police station on Thursday evening. The victims have been identified as Pallavi Soren, aged 4, and her cousin Mandeep Hembram, aged 3.

Sub-inspector Duvraj Mohli of Kalubathan police station recounted the distressing events: 'We arrived at the location around 9 pm and recovered the bodies, sending them for post-mortem at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital.' Parents notified the authorities after returning from Dhanbad town and discovering their children's clothing near the well, leading villagers to the grim find. An FIR has been filed under an unnatural death case, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

