Controversy Erupts Over Palestinian Detention on Plane in South Africa

South African authorities are under fire after detaining over 150 Palestinian travelers for about 12 hours on a plane at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport due to complications with their travel documents.

The travelers, including families and a nine-months-pregnant woman, arrived via a charter flight with a stopover in Nairobi but lacked necessary Israeli exit stamps, prompting immigration denial. Conditions on the plane were reportedly severe, with children distressed.

South Africa's Ministry of Home Affairs eventually intervened, permitting the group to disembark Thursday night with the assistance of the NGO Gift of the Givers. The Palestinians, reportedly fleeing Gaza, criticized South Africa's handling of the situation as unjust, igniting debates around asylum rights.

