Controversy Erupts Over Palestinian Detention on Plane in South Africa
Over 150 Palestinians, including families and a pregnant woman, were detained on a plane in Johannesburg due to immigration issues, facing harsh conditions for 12 hours. The group, stemming from conflict-ridden Gaza, intended to seek asylum. South Africa's handling of the situation drew sharp criticism.
- Country:
- South Africa
South African authorities are under fire after detaining over 150 Palestinian travelers for about 12 hours on a plane at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport due to complications with their travel documents.
The travelers, including families and a nine-months-pregnant woman, arrived via a charter flight with a stopover in Nairobi but lacked necessary Israeli exit stamps, prompting immigration denial. Conditions on the plane were reportedly severe, with children distressed.
South Africa's Ministry of Home Affairs eventually intervened, permitting the group to disembark Thursday night with the assistance of the NGO Gift of the Givers. The Palestinians, reportedly fleeing Gaza, criticized South Africa's handling of the situation as unjust, igniting debates around asylum rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)