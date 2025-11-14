Juvenile Crime Wave: A Tale of Desperation and Violence in Rohini

A tragic incident shocked Rohini as a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver, Rakesh Kumar, became the victim of a brutal robbery attempt allegedly orchestrated by five juveniles, the police reported on Friday.

The juveniles, aged between 15 and 16, sought money for drugs and alcohol, leading them to murder Kumar in the Budh Vihar area around 12:30 am on November 13. The police apprehended the culprits, recovering a blood-stained knife and stolen scooters, while linking them to various other crimes.

This alarming case raises concerns over the region's youth delinquency and the impact of addiction, as authorities continue their investigation into the criminal activities of the suspects.