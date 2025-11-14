Radhakrishnan Opens 30th CII Summit, Highlights Andhra’s Growth and India’s Rise

In a powerful endorsement of India’s economic momentum and the rising industrial landscape of Andhra Pradesh, Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the 30th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit on November 14, 2025. Held in Visakhapatnam, the two-day event is co-hosted by the CII, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a distinguished audience of over 2,500 delegates, including business leaders, global investors, diplomats, policymakers, and industry pioneers, the Vice-President spotlighted India’s unprecedented economic transformation and the government’s enduring efforts to position India as a global trade and investment powerhouse.

A Celebration of India’s Economic Ascent

In his keynote address, Shri Radhakrishnan declared that uplifting millions from poverty through sustained economic activity remains Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s most historic achievement. The Vice-President emphasized that India’s rapid growth across sectors is not merely economic—it is deeply socially transformative, improving the lives of the poor and middle class alike.

Highlighting India's rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy and its status as the fastest-growing major economy, the Vice-President lauded reforms in labour laws, tax systems, digital infrastructure, and a relentless push towards ease of doing business. These changes, he said, have made India one of the most attractive destinations for global investors. “This is the best time to invest in India,” he asserted.

He further pointed to India's remarkable emergence as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world and its ambition to become a leader in clean technology exports, especially in green hydrogen, electric mobility, and renewable energy.

Andhra Pradesh: A Model State for Industrial Transformation

Praising the host state, Shri Radhakrishnan commended Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu for nurturing a business-friendly and innovation-driven environment. Andhra Pradesh, he noted, is fast becoming India’s industrial engine, supported by progressive infrastructure development, logistics efficiency, and investor confidence.

He endorsed the state’s ambition to become a trillion-dollar economy, highlighting its potential to lead in quantum technologies, green hydrogen, and next-generation manufacturing. He predicted that Visakhapatnam would emerge as a paradise for investment and innovation in the coming years.

A High-Profile Gathering of Policymakers and Global Delegates

The inaugural session saw the presence of several key dignitaries including:

Shri S. Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh

Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry

Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation

Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, MoS for Steel & Heavy Industries

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, MoS for Rural Development and Communications

Their participation signified strong central and state synergy to drive economic growth and attract global capital to Indian shores.

Global Dialogue on Technology, Trust and Trade

Held under the central theme, “Technology, Trust and Trade: Navigating the New Geoeconomic Order,” the summit aims to provide a strategic platform to shape the future of global trade dynamics, cross-border partnerships, and innovation-led growth.

The 30th edition of the CII Summit is a marquee gathering, featuring:

45 dedicated business and policy sessions

72 international speakers

Delegates from 45 countries

Over 300 overseas participants

Sessions cover critical areas including supply chain resilience, digital transformation, sustainable trade, investment facilitation, multilateral collaboration, and emerging technologies.

India’s Inclusive Global Outlook

In his closing remarks, the Vice-President reaffirmed India’s commitment to inclusive and equitable global partnerships, stating, “India treats all nations with equal respect, regardless of size or strength.” This aligns with India’s broader foreign policy approach of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family—and highlights India’s aspiration to lead in a multipolar, rules-based global order.

The Vice-President’s vision resonated with the summit’s core mission: to foster trust, promote technological innovation, and enhance international trade cooperation for a shared prosperous future.