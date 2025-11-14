Left Menu

Ivory Coast Bolsters Border Security Amid Mali Refugee Crisis

Ivory Coast is enhancing border security due to unusual refugee flows from Mali, where armed groups attack civilians. The security move follows a National Security Council recommendation. Violence led Ivory Coast to register asylum seekers, as Mali faces pressure from jihadist insurgents disrupting lives and services.

  • Cote d'Ivoire

Ivory Coast is taking measures to strengthen security along its northern border, responding to an influx of refugees from Mali. This decision follows a National Security Council recommendation, highlighting concerns over unusual refugee flows tied to militant attacks on civilians in Mali, which is grappling with a jihadist insurgency.

The refugee increase is attributed to assaults by Armed Terrorist Groups in southern Mali. Although the statement from Ivorian authorities didn't pinpoint specific groups, efforts are underway to register asylum seekers. Meanwhile, Mali contends with al Qaeda-affiliated jihadists, with the latest issues including a fuel blockade that has disrupted daily life.

Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has broadened its operations, moving closer to Ivory Coast, raising international concerns. Despite these threats, Mali's foreign minister remains skeptical about the group's immediate capability to seize the capital, Bamako. The ongoing insurgency in the Sahel region has severely impacted economies and displaced millions, leading regional nations to allocate significant resources to counter the militant threat.

