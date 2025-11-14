Left Menu

Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

Delhi Police arrested Hitesh Kumar and Nitesh Mehla from Jhunjhunu for their involvement in a cyber fraud syndicate that scammed a resident of Rs 49,000 through an online job offer. The syndicate used mule bank accounts to facilitate financial transactions associated with various online scams.

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended two individuals linked to a cyber fraud syndicate that deceived a city resident out of Rs 49,000 through a fake online job scheme.

The suspects, Hitesh Kumar and Nitesh Mehla, were detained in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. Investigations revealed their crucial role in managing mule bank accounts that funneled proceeds of fraudulent activities.

Authorities uncovered that the syndicate employed unemployed youths to open bank accounts, ultimately used by scammers for laundering funds obtained from multiple scams. Authorities are working to expose additional operatives within this extensive network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

