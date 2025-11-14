Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended two individuals linked to a cyber fraud syndicate that deceived a city resident out of Rs 49,000 through a fake online job scheme.

The suspects, Hitesh Kumar and Nitesh Mehla, were detained in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. Investigations revealed their crucial role in managing mule bank accounts that funneled proceeds of fraudulent activities.

Authorities uncovered that the syndicate employed unemployed youths to open bank accounts, ultimately used by scammers for laundering funds obtained from multiple scams. Authorities are working to expose additional operatives within this extensive network.

