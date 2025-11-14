Left Menu

High Court Rules on BHP's Liability in Brazil Dam Collapse

The High Court in London found BHP liable for the 2015 collapse of the Fundao dam in Brazil, resulting in a lawsuit potentially worth £36 billion. The collapse caused Brazil's worst environmental disaster. BHP plans to appeal, while claimants see the ruling as a step toward justice.

Updated: 14-11-2025 17:53 IST
High Court Rules on BHP's Liability in Brazil Dam Collapse
London's High Court has ruled BHP, the world's largest miner, liable for the catastrophic collapse of the Fundao dam in Brazil in 2015. The disaster is regarded as Brazil's most devastating environmental incident, unleashing toxic sludge that took 19 lives and left thousands homeless while ravaging the Doce River.

The lawsuit, originally valued by claimants at up to £36 billion, involves hundreds of thousands of affected Brazilians and approximately 2,000 businesses. BHP has announced plans to appeal the decision, noting that 240,000 claimants have already received compensation in Brazil, potentially reducing the UK claim size.

BHP's legal troubles do not end there; a further lawsuit against partner company Vale is underway in Dutch courts. Meanwhile, claimants celebrate the ruling as a significant milestone towards accountability, as prosecutors and local governments strive to secure justice for the affected communities.

