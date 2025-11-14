G. Kishan Reddy Opens Mines Pavilion at IITF 2025 Showcasing Mineral Strength

India’s growing leadership in sustainable and technology-driven mining took centre stage as Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, inaugurated the Ministry of Mines Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025. The pavilion, located in Hall No. 5 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, offers visitors an in-depth look at India’s evolving mineral economy, its strategic initiatives, and the innovations shaping the future of the mining sector.

The inauguration ceremony began with the traditional lamp-lighting followed by the collective singing of Vande Mataram, marking 150 years of the national song. Senior officials from the Ministry of Mines, industry leaders, representatives from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and visitors from across the country attended the event.

A Showcase of India’s Robust Mining Ecosystem

The Ministry of Mines Pavilion brings together the collective strength of the sector, featuring participation from all CPSEs under the Ministry:

NALCO (National Aluminium Company Limited)

HCL (Hindustan Copper Limited)

GSI (Geological Survey of India)

MECL (Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited)

JNARDDC (Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre)

NIRM (National Institute of Rock Mechanics)

Key industry partners such as Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) and research institutions including NFTDC (Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre) also showcased flagship initiatives, research breakthroughs and innovations.

Together, these organisations represent the depth and diversity of India’s mineral capabilities—from advanced exploration to metallurgical research and sustainable mining solutions.

Minister Reddy Commends Innovation and Sustainability

Shri G. Kishan Reddy conducted a detailed walkthrough of the pavilion, interacting with:

Self-Help Groups (SHGs) involved in mineral-based livelihoods

Technical experts from CPSEs

Young innovators and researchers

Visitors exploring digital and VR zones

He viewed immersive displays that demonstrated how Indian mining entities are adopting new-age technologies such as:

Drone-based surveys

AI-enabled mineral exploration

Green mining technologies

Sustainable rehabilitation techniques

Digital mining and real-time monitoring systems

The Minister praised the Ministry for its efforts in promoting technology-enabled, eco-conscious mining practices and ensuring the responsible utilisation of India’s mineral wealth.

“The pavilion reflects the Government’s commitment to responsible, technology-driven, and sustainable mining, ensuring India’s minerals serve national growth while protecting the environment,” he noted.

Spotlight on National Critical Mineral Mission

One of the key focal points of the pavilion is the National Critical Mineral Mission, a flagship initiative aimed at securing India’s long-term mineral security in areas such as:

Lithium

Rare earth elements

Cobalt

Nickel

Copper

Graphite

Platinum group metals

These minerals are essential for India’s ambitions in electric mobility, renewable energy, electronics manufacturing, defence applications and strategic technologies.

The pavilion features interactive modules explaining:

The global importance of critical minerals

India’s exploration roadmap

Sustainable extraction practices

Policies accelerating domestic production

International collaborations for strategic sourcing

Immersive VR and Digital Mining Experience

Visitors can explore a Virtual Reality (VR) Zone offering simulations of:

Underground mining

Surface operations

Geological modelling

Mine safety training

These experiences provide students, researchers and professionals a first-hand understanding of mining processes, risk management and technological advancements.

Large digital screens and interactive displays highlight:

India’s mineral reserves

Advanced drilling and exploration techniques

Mineral processing innovations

Environmental restoration initiatives

Engaging Youth and Inspiring the Next Generation

The pavilion includes a dedicated learning zone designed for students and young visitors, featuring:

Quizzes on minerals, geology and sustainability

Fun-based learning modules

Career guidance in mining, geology and materials science

Interactive 3D models of mines and mineral formations

These activities aim to spark curiosity among students and encourage them to explore careers in mining, earth sciences, materials engineering and environmental sustainability.

A Hub of Innovation, Policy and Public Interaction

The Ministry of Mines Pavilion is more than an exhibition — it is a knowledge hub that reflects India’s strategic push towards:

Atmanirbhar Bharat in critical minerals

Sustainable mining policies

Environmental stewardship

Indigenous technology development

Capacity building through community engagement

It also highlights how India is modernising its mining value chain to meet global standards, boost domestic manufacturing and support clean energy transitions.

An Invitation to Discover India’s Mineral Future

The Ministry encourages all IITF visitors — from industry professionals and students to families and young innovators — to explore the pavilion and gain insights into India’s mineral strengths, technological advancements, and future-ready mining ecosystem.

With a blend of tradition, technology and transformation, the Mines Pavilion stands as a symbol of India’s resolve to build a sustainable, self-reliant and innovation-driven mineral sector.