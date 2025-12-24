Piyush Goyal Pushes Nalco’s Expansion: Meeting Production Goals
Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal urged timely completion of Nalco's expansion projects and strategic operations to meet rising aluminium demand. A meeting with Odisha's officials focused on accelerating expansion activities at key Nalco sites. Goyal celebrated Nalco's robust performance and called for continuous improvement.
Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal emphasized the urgent need for Nalco's expansion projects to maintain punctuality, achieve production targets, and enhance operational efficiency. His review highlighted the importance of these initiatives in meeting escalating aluminium demands.
During discussions, Goyal praised Nalco, a significant player in bauxite mining and aluminium production, for its notable achievements and strong performance on crucial metrics. He advocated for ongoing enhancements across all operational areas.
In a meeting with Odisha's Chief Secretary and senior officials, Goyal discussed accelerating expansion activities at Nalco's mining and smelting sites. Additionally, he led a review of the auctioned mineral blocks' progress with state officials and successful bidders.
