Family Court Drama: Upholding Filial Duty in Modern Times
The Bombay High Court refused a son's request for a restraining order against his parents, emphasizing the moral duty to care for one's parents. The court cited the revered figure Shravan Kumar, highlighting cultural decline in filial responsibility. The son was ordered to assist his parents during their medical visits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:45 IST
The Bombay High Court recently dismissed a man's plea to restrict his parents from using his residence when visiting Mumbai, highlighting a cultural lapse in filial duty.
Justice Jitendra Jain cited Shravan Kumar from the Hindu epic Ramayan, lamenting modern neglect of parental care. The son had sought to bar his parents, who reside with another son in Kolhapur, from staying at his Goregaon house during their medical visits to Mumbai.
The court mandated the son to assist his parents during their city visits and warned of contempt proceedings if he fails in his responsibilities.
