Family Court Drama: Upholding Filial Duty in Modern Times

The Bombay High Court recently dismissed a man's plea to restrict his parents from using his residence when visiting Mumbai, highlighting a cultural lapse in filial duty.

Justice Jitendra Jain cited Shravan Kumar from the Hindu epic Ramayan, lamenting modern neglect of parental care. The son had sought to bar his parents, who reside with another son in Kolhapur, from staying at his Goregaon house during their medical visits to Mumbai.

The court mandated the son to assist his parents during their city visits and warned of contempt proceedings if he fails in his responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)