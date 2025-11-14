Left Menu

Judiciary Scandal: High Court Judge's Allegations of Influence Rock Legal Circles

A sensational claim that a senior high court judge attempted to sway a judicial member of the NCLAT in Chennai has prompted scrutiny by the Supreme Court of India. The issue, which involves allegations from a private firm concerning judicial corruption, will be reviewed by the Chief Justice of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:48 IST
Judiciary Scandal: High Court Judge's Allegations of Influence Rock Legal Circles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has zeroed in on explosive allegations concerning a high court judge attempting to impact a decision by a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) member in Chennai. The case, involving allegations of judicial corruption brought forward by AS Metcorp Private Ltd, has been transferred to the NCLAT's principal bench in New Delhi.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the private firm, claimed that the influence came via a message from a high court Chief Justice. A Supreme Court bench, led by incoming Chief Justice Surya Kant, recognized the gravity of the claim, assigning its review to the Chief Justice on the administrative side, while emphasizing its public importance.

The court has directed the prompt adjudication of the insolvency dispute and emphasized the need for procedural integrity. Allegations point to the judiciary's higher echelons, suggesting efforts to sway rulings in favor of particular parties, with requests for further investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: Post-Shutdown Economic Data Gaps Stir Investor Concerns

Market Turbulence: Post-Shutdown Economic Data Gaps Stir Investor Concerns

 Global
2
People have decided not to commit mistakes of the past and have voted for BJP in successive elections: BJP chief Nadda at party HQs.

People have decided not to commit mistakes of the past and have voted for BJ...

 India
3
Desperate Escapes: Crisis in al-Fashir

Desperate Escapes: Crisis in al-Fashir

 Global
4
Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM Nitish Kumar's good governance: BJP chief Nadda.

Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM N...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025