Judiciary Scandal: High Court Judge's Allegations of Influence Rock Legal Circles

The Supreme Court of India has zeroed in on explosive allegations concerning a high court judge attempting to impact a decision by a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) member in Chennai. The case, involving allegations of judicial corruption brought forward by AS Metcorp Private Ltd, has been transferred to the NCLAT's principal bench in New Delhi.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the private firm, claimed that the influence came via a message from a high court Chief Justice. A Supreme Court bench, led by incoming Chief Justice Surya Kant, recognized the gravity of the claim, assigning its review to the Chief Justice on the administrative side, while emphasizing its public importance.

The court has directed the prompt adjudication of the insolvency dispute and emphasized the need for procedural integrity. Allegations point to the judiciary's higher echelons, suggesting efforts to sway rulings in favor of particular parties, with requests for further investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

