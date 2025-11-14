Left Menu

Court Denies Bail in High-Stakes Cyber Fraud Case

A special court denied bail to a man accused in a Rs 7.31 crore cyber fraud case. The case involves misuse of a bank account for fraudulent activities under the guise of lucrative stock trading profits. The court emphasized accountability and the rising impact of cyber crimes.

A special court has denied bail to a 41-year-old man involved in a Rs 7.31 crore cyber fraud case. The court emphasized that criminal liability cannot be escaped once an account is knowingly misused for illegal activities.

Special CBI Judge A V Gujarathi highlighted the increasing prevalence of cyber fraud, noting that innocent individuals are losing money. Denying bail, the court stated it would set a bad precedent, suggesting leniency for severe crimes.

The accused, Rahul Gawli, allegedly allowed misuse of a company bank account. Despite claiming victimization, the court cited a lack of criminal complaint against co-accused, indicating awareness of fraudulent intentions. Further investigation is needed as all suspects remain at large.

