Delhi Court Convicts Man for Broad Daylight Attempted Murder

A Delhi man, Surender, was convicted of attempted murder for stabbing his wife in 2022 following a domestic dispute. The court, citing the attack’s nature as indicative of intent to kill, found him guilty under IPC Section 307. The sentencing phase is scheduled for November 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:51 IST
In a significant legal ruling, a Delhi court has found Surender guilty of attempting to murder his wife in a 2022 incident. The judgment was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Twinkle Wadhwa, who declared that the attack's nature clearly demonstrated Surender's intent to cause fatal harm.

The case alleged that following an argument, Surender persistently followed his wife as she left for work and launched a brutal knife attack on her abdomen and ribs. Despite the injuries being categorized as simple, the court emphasized the knife was aimed at critical body regions, affirming a murderous intent.

Highlighting the offensive act's audacity, the court remarked on the busy location of the crime, underscoring a blatant disregard for law enforcement and public order by the accused. Sentencing discussions are slated for November 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

