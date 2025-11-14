Left Menu

Delhi Court Delivers Justice: Five-Year Sentence for Minor's Exploitation

A Delhi court sentenced a former BSF head constable to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a five-year-old minor. The act, committed in 2016, was deemed a predatory exploitation of innocence, reflecting the convict's depraved mentality. Compensation was awarded to the victim for trauma.

Delhi Court Delivers Justice: Five-Year Sentence for Minor's Exploitation
A former Border Security Force (BSF) head constable was handed a five-year prison sentence by a Delhi court after being convicted of sexually assaulting a five-year-old in 2016. The court described the incident as an 'aggravated form of predatory exploitation.'

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Gupta ruled on the sentencing, highlighting the need for a stern judicial response to protect society's most vulnerable members. The special public prosecutor argued against leniency, emphasizing the convict's 'depraved mentality' in exploiting the child's innocence and helplessness.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered Rs 7.75 lakh compensation for the victim's trauma and mental injury. This judgment aims to uphold victims' dignity and deter similar predatory behavior in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

