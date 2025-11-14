EU Candidacy at Stake: Cyprus Demands Turkey Abandon Two-State Solution

On Friday, Cyprus declared that Turkey's pursuit of a two-state solution for the island remains a significant barrier to its long-stagnant attempt to join the European Union. After engaging in discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides underscored that Turkey's position is obstructing its EU ambitions.

Chancellor Merz mentioned that President Christodoulides sought Germany's aid in overcoming the Cyprus stalemate, praising the robust ties between Berlin and Ankara. "Several potential solutions were explored during our meetings," Merz stated at a joint press conference, revealing a new proposal that could advance during Cyprus's upcoming EU presidency.

Cyprus is positioned to assume the EU's rotating presidency in January. The island remains politically divided following a Turkish invasion in 1974, responding to a brief Greece-inspired coup. This ongoing division, with a recognized Greek Cypriot south and a Turkish Cypriot north acknowledged only by Ankara, keeps diplomatic relations frozen. President Tayyip Erdogan's advocacy for a two-state resolution is consistently countered by Greek Cypriots, further complicating Ankara's EU integration.