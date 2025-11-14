Left Menu

EU Candidacy at Stake: Cyprus Demands Turkey Abandon Two-State Solution

Cyprus has stated that Turkey must abandon its push for a two-state solution to the Cyprus conflict if it wants any progress in its EU membership ambitions. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides emphasized that Turkey's stance is an obstacle to its EU accession and highlighted the lack of a defense pact between the EU and Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:35 IST
EU Candidacy at Stake: Cyprus Demands Turkey Abandon Two-State Solution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

On Friday, Cyprus declared that Turkey's pursuit of a two-state solution for the island remains a significant barrier to its long-stagnant attempt to join the European Union. After engaging in discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides underscored that Turkey's position is obstructing its EU ambitions.

Chancellor Merz mentioned that President Christodoulides sought Germany's aid in overcoming the Cyprus stalemate, praising the robust ties between Berlin and Ankara. "Several potential solutions were explored during our meetings," Merz stated at a joint press conference, revealing a new proposal that could advance during Cyprus's upcoming EU presidency.

Cyprus is positioned to assume the EU's rotating presidency in January. The island remains politically divided following a Turkish invasion in 1974, responding to a brief Greece-inspired coup. This ongoing division, with a recognized Greek Cypriot south and a Turkish Cypriot north acknowledged only by Ankara, keeps diplomatic relations frozen. President Tayyip Erdogan's advocacy for a two-state resolution is consistently countered by Greek Cypriots, further complicating Ankara's EU integration.

TRENDING

1
Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

 Romania
2
Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Northeast

Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Nort...

 India
3
Unveiling the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025

Unveiling the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025

 India
4
Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025