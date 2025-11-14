Vice-President Hails ITS for 60 Years of Nation-Building at Diamond Jubilee

The Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS) were held today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, marking a historic milestone in India’s telecom governance and institutional evolution. The event commemorated 60 years since the establishment of ITS in 1965, a service created to meet the Government of India’s crucial techno-managerial requirements in the rapidly evolving telecommunications sector.

The occasion was graced by the Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, who honoured the service’s pivotal role in building, upgrading and securing India’s communications infrastructure across generations.

Six Decades of India’s Telecom Transformation

In his keynote address, the Vice-President reflected on the remarkable journey of India’s telecommunications sector—one that has undergone profound transformation shaped by the expertise and commitment of ITS officers. He recalled how India transitioned:

From telegraph lines to fibre-optic networks

From scarce landline connections to ubiquitous mobile telephony

From slow dial-up internet to world-leading digital public infrastructure (DPI)

From state monopoly to a dynamic, competitive telecom marketplace

Shri Radhakrishnan described the ITS as a “quiet but vital force” behind India’s communication revolution, enabling growth, societal inclusion and access to opportunities for millions. He emphasised that many milestones in India’s telecom story—from digitisation of exchanges to the rollout of national broadband missions—were made possible by the tireless efforts of ITS professionals working behind the scenes.

A Sector Transformed Under Visionary Leadership

The Vice-President noted that India’s telecom sector grew exponentially under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who championed both infrastructure expansion and digital empowerment. Flagship missions like Digital India, BharatNet, 5G rollout, telecom reforms and spectrum reforms have positioned India as one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies.

He highlighted India’s shift:

From limited access to universal connectivity

From imported technologies to growing indigenous capabilities

From a heavily centralised system to digitally empowered citizens

He credited ITS officers as the “trusted architects” behind these achievements, ensuring policy continuity, technological reliability and public service efficiency.

From Past Challenges to Future Opportunities

Shri Radhakrishnan recalled earlier decades when obtaining a telephone connection could take years—reflecting both the scarcity of infrastructure and the challenges of the era. Today, India boasts over a billion mobile users, world-class telecom operators, and advanced digital platforms supporting governance, finance, education, and healthcare.

He noted that these advances underscore the extraordinary transformation of India’s digital landscape, much of which was driven by the expertise, resilience and adaptability of the ITS cadre.

Guiding India into the Future: 5G, 6G and Beyond

Looking to the next chapter, the Vice-President urged ITS officers to continue leading India’s march into the era of 5G, 6G, satellite communications, AI-driven networks and next-generation cybersecurity frameworks.

He emphasised three key expectations for the future:

1. People-Centric Technology

Telecom must remain rooted in inclusion and equity, ensuring that every citizen—rural or urban—benefits from digital progress.

2. Global Leadership in Standards and Innovation

India must contribute actively to global telecom standard-setting bodies and innovation platforms, shaping next-generation technologies.

3. Strengthening National Digital Sovereignty

ITS officers must ensure secure, resilient networks that safeguard India’s strategic and economic interests.

A Legacy of Service, A Future of Leadership

As India positions itself as a global digital powerhouse, the Vice-President noted that the Indian Telecommunications Service remains indispensable. For 60 years, ITS officers have been:

Policy designers

Network architects

Spectrum managers

Cybersecurity stewards

Technology enablers

Drivers of digital innovation

Their work has touched every Indian household, every business, and every governance system.

Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan concluded by affirming that ITS has not only built telecom networks but also “built bridges of opportunity, empowerment and national unity.”

Tags: telecommunications, ITS, Digital India, governance, telecom history, 5G, 6G, technology policy