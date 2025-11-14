Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

In a significant diplomatic move, Romania has called in the Russian ambassador to address concerns over an airspace violation. On November 11, aerial fragments recovered within Romanian borders were definitively identified as Russian in origin, leading to heightened tensions.

Earlier this week, Romania's defense ministry located drone remnants 5 kilometers inside national territory. These fragments followed a Russian offensive against Ukrainian Danube river ports, raising alarm within Romanian defense circles.

The Romanian government's protest underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the breach's implications on regional security and diplomatic relations with Russia.

