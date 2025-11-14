Left Menu

Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

Romania's foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to protest a November 11 airspace breach. Drone fragments found within Romanian territory provide irrefutable proof of Russian origin. The incident follows Russia's attack on Ukrainian Danube river ports, prompting Romania's defense ministry to take action.

  • Romania

In a significant diplomatic move, Romania has called in the Russian ambassador to address concerns over an airspace violation. On November 11, aerial fragments recovered within Romanian borders were definitively identified as Russian in origin, leading to heightened tensions.

Earlier this week, Romania's defense ministry located drone remnants 5 kilometers inside national territory. These fragments followed a Russian offensive against Ukrainian Danube river ports, raising alarm within Romanian defense circles.

The Romanian government's protest underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the breach's implications on regional security and diplomatic relations with Russia.

