Kathmandu Puppy Rescue: Indian Nationals Arrested

In a distressing case emerging from Kathmandu, two Indian nationals have been apprehended for reportedly confining 33 puppies in deplorable conditions. According to police sources on Friday, the duo from Bihar's Patna district allegedly kept the animals in inhumane circumstances.

The individuals identified as Mohamad Guddu, 18, and Mohamad Nasad, 28, were arrested after law enforcement officers raided a rented shed in the Chaumati area. The puppies were confined in a cramped cage and have since been rescued by authorities.

The Nepal Police handed over the puppies to Team Sankalpa Nepal, a non-governmental organization, for further care and rehabilitation. Meanwhile, the accused have been placed in judicial custody for a five-day period pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)