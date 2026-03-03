Left Menu

Air India Express Adapts Amid Middle East Tensions

Air India Express continues flights to Muscat, with extra flights to Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai. Operations to other West Asian countries remain suspended until 2026 due to geopolitical tensions. India adjusts flight routes, prioritizing safety amid escalating conflict in the region affecting civilians and expatriates.

Updated: 03-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 22:10 IST
Air India Express Adapts Amid Middle East Tensions
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Air India Express declared on Tuesday its commitment to maintaining operations to and from Muscat on March 4, including additional flights to Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai. However, due to rising tensions, scheduled services to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will stay suspended until March 4, 2026.

In its official statement, the airline urged passengers to verify their flight statuses via its website and ensure contact details are up-to-date for timely notifications. It expressed regret for the ongoing disruptions and appreciated passenger cooperation, advising travelers of management options for their bookings online and assistance via its AI digital assistant.

Flight IX818 is scheduled from Muscat to Mangalore, and Flight IX817 from Mangalore to Muscat, with specific passenger and crew numbers noted. India's Ministry of Civil Aviation announced strategic adjustments in flight paths avoiding restricted zones, responding to Middle Eastern violence following the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei and ensuing Iranian retaliations, escalating regional conflict.

