Tragedy in Nowgam: Explosion in Police Station Shakes Region

An accidental explosion rocked Nowgam police station, claiming the lives of eight individuals and injuring 27 others, predominantly police and forensic experts. Officials reported that the blast happened during sample extraction from a large cache of explosives seized in a 'white-collar' terror module investigation.

The explosives, totaling 360 kilograms, were connected to Muzammil Ganaie, whose rented residence in Faridabad held the materials. Initial suspects were identified through meticulous analysis of CCTV footage following the appearance of threatening posters.

The investigation has revealed an intricate network involving radicalized doctors. The conspiracy was unraveled after police traced the origin of posters to a former paramedic turned preacher, Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, leading to a series of arrests and seizures.

