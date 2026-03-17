Explosive Evening: Unrest in Maiduguri Amid Mysterious Blasts
Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's Borno state, experienced multiple unexplained blasts on Monday, causing disturbances near a post office, market, and hospital. Security forces had earlier repelled attacks by suspected Islamist insurgents on the city's outskirts. Authorities have yet to clarify the blasts' origins.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:31 IST
Maiduguri, the capital city of Nigeria's insurgency-plagued Borno state, was rattled by a series of blasts on Monday, according to local security sources and residents.
Explosions were reported near a central post office, market, and hospital, as well as in the Kaleri neighborhood. The cause of the blasts remains unknown, with no immediate comments from police or military officials.
Earlier, the Nigerian military stated that security forces successfully thwarted attacks from alleged Islamist insurgents on Maiduguri's outskirts.
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