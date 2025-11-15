Left Menu

Cemetery Land Fraud: 49-Year-Old Scam Unearthed in Maharashtra

A case against 12 individuals has been filed for a cemetery land scam in Thane, Maharashtra, dating back 49 years. The accused allegedly sold government land in Bhiwandi, intended for a cemetery. Police registered the case under IPC section 420, and investigations are currently ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:54 IST
Cemetery Land Fraud: 49-Year-Old Scam Unearthed in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Maharashtra police have filed a case against 12 persons involved in a 49-year-old fraudulent land deal in Thane district. The land, earmarked for a cemetery, was illicitly sold and purchased in 1976, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The investigation, prompted by a complaint from a revenue official, led to a case registration under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, highlighting the extent of the alleged deceit. The fraudulent activities reportedly took place in Bhiwandi's Gouripada area, where the accused executed the transactions despite their knowledge of the land's designated purpose.

A senior officer from Shanti Nagar police station confirmed the ongoing probe, noting no arrests have been made yet, but assured that the matter is being thoroughly examined to bring the culprits to justice.

TRENDING

1
Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

Bihar Elections: NDA's Dominance with BJP's Sweep

 India
2
Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

Australia Vies for COP31 Hosting Rights Amid Turkey Contest

 Global
3
Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
4
Ashes Showdown: Can England Exploit Australia's Waning Dominance?

Ashes Showdown: Can England Exploit Australia's Waning Dominance?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025