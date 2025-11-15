Cemetery Land Fraud: 49-Year-Old Scam Unearthed in Maharashtra

In a significant legal development, Maharashtra police have filed a case against 12 persons involved in a 49-year-old fraudulent land deal in Thane district. The land, earmarked for a cemetery, was illicitly sold and purchased in 1976, authorities revealed on Saturday.

The investigation, prompted by a complaint from a revenue official, led to a case registration under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, highlighting the extent of the alleged deceit. The fraudulent activities reportedly took place in Bhiwandi's Gouripada area, where the accused executed the transactions despite their knowledge of the land's designated purpose.

A senior officer from Shanti Nagar police station confirmed the ongoing probe, noting no arrests have been made yet, but assured that the matter is being thoroughly examined to bring the culprits to justice.