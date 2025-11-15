Left Menu

Supreme Court to Tackle Vacant Medical Seats Dilemma

The Supreme Court will review a plea for the National Medical Commission to ensure no postgraduate seats in pre-clinical and para-clinical branches remain vacant. The court is seeking data on the past five years and is urging the government to engage stakeholders to address this recurring issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:32 IST
Supreme Court to Tackle Vacant Medical Seats Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate a plea demanding that the National Medical Commission establish a system ensuring that postgraduate seats in pre-clinical and para-clinical branches of medical colleges in India do not go unfilled.

The petition further requests the commission to present data on vacancy figures from the past five years. A judicial bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, will hear the plea.

Previously, the Supreme Court emphasized the necessity of preventing vacant seats in medical courses and urged the Centre to convene with relevant stakeholders. In response to the unfilled super-speciality seats flagged in April 2023, the Centre suggested forming a committee to tackle the issue effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pr...

 India
2
Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

 United Kingdom
3
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

 India
4
GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025