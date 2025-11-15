Srinagar Blast Spurs Call for Stronger Anti-Terror Measures

In the wake of the tragic blast at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has issued a strong call to action for the central government.

Kharge emphasized the urgent need for strengthened intelligence and anti-terror mechanisms. He highlighted the incident as a wake-up call and demanded accountability, citing the recent terror attack near Red Fort as a warning.

Expressing condolences over the loss of nine lives, Kharge called for immediate medical attention for the injured and compensation for the victims' families. He also urged an all-party meeting to confront the growing terrorist threats and their external support.