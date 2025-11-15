Left Menu

Srinagar Blast Spurs Call for Stronger Anti-Terror Measures

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urges the central government to strengthen intelligence and anti-terrorism measures following the blast at Srinagar. He calls for an all-party meeting to discuss terrorism threats and expresses condolences for the victims, underscoring accountability and support for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:05 IST
In the wake of the tragic blast at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has issued a strong call to action for the central government.

Kharge emphasized the urgent need for strengthened intelligence and anti-terror mechanisms. He highlighted the incident as a wake-up call and demanded accountability, citing the recent terror attack near Red Fort as a warning.

Expressing condolences over the loss of nine lives, Kharge called for immediate medical attention for the injured and compensation for the victims' families. He also urged an all-party meeting to confront the growing terrorist threats and their external support.

