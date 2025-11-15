Left Menu

Tragic Explosion in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost in Forensic Mishap

A devastating explosion at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir claimed nine lives, including State Investigation Agency Inspector Israr Ahmad Shah. The blast occurred during a routine forensic analysis of seized explosives. Among the deceased were police personnel, officials, and a local resident, highlighting a tragic mishap in an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic explosion at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir has claimed the lives of nine individuals, including State Investigation Agency Inspector Israr Ahmad Shah. Shah, a dedicated officer who joined the police force in 2011, is survived by his wife, two children, and elderly parents.

The incident occurred during the examination of explosives seized from the 'white collar terror' module case, overseen by the Forensic Science Laboratory team. The unexpected blast resulted in the deaths of police personnel, Naib Tehsildar, chowkidar, and a local tailor, affecting the community deeply.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat explained that the explosion transpired while samples were being processed per standard protocol. He dismissed any alternative speculations about the cause. The explosion not only led to loss of life but also injured 32 others, comprising police personnel, revenue officials, and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

