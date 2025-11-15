Russian Forces Capture Yablukove: Strategic Gain in Zaporizhzhia

In a significant development, Russia's Defence Ministry has reported the capture of Yablukove village in Ukraine's contested Zaporizhzhia region. This information was disseminated through Russian news agencies on Saturday.

The strategic claim, however, has yet to be corroborated by independent entities such as Reuters, which noted the necessity for further verification.

This move is perceived as a potential strategic gain for Russian forces amid the protracted conflict in the region, highlighting the fluid dynamics of the military engagement between the two nations.